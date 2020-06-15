Moto G8 Power vs G8 Plus: in motorola brothers fight, which is the best? | Comparative

If you’re looking for an intermediate motorola phone, you may have seen that the Moto G8 Power and G8 Plus are almost for the same price. So, which one to buy? You ask me. Well, that’s what we’re going to find out in this All-Cell comparative where we’ll analyze the positives and negatives of each to find out what your money is worth the most.

Design

Motorola Moto G8 Power

Motorola Moto G8 Plus

G8 Power and G8 Plus are the same size, the difference is that the Power is chubby and heavier due to the larger battery. It has more current design with hole in the screen, unlike the Plus which still adopts drop notch. The best part is that this makes it deliver thinner edges and allow for a larger screen in the same space.

At the rear they are very similar to set of cameras looking like an inverted exclamation. Power has one extra camera and the flash is closer to the edge. Both are available in blue color, despite different hue. Plus can also be found in red and Power in black.

In terms of connections the two are virtually identical, the only difference is that the Plus supports 5GHz Wi-Fi. The build quality is also the same: whole body made of plastic with glossy finish that scratches easy. The biometric reader is in the back and works well on both.

As each has its advantages, we give tie at the beginning.

Multimedia and software

Screen and sound





The Power has a little more screen, but in return its IPS LCD panel delivers brightness and contrast slightly lower than the Plus. You’ll notice a more grayish black in it. In color calibration, by default, the Plus has a more bluish white, but this can be easily corrected by changing the calibration profile in the screen settings.

On the sound side we have stereo audio in both. It’s nice to see Motorola expanding this in its line of intermediaries. Power is a bit more powerful, but the fact that it has a more forced sound for the treble gives that sense of superiority, especially when watching videos on YouTube. The Plus, on the other hand, has more balanced sound between bass, mids and trebles.

The headset is the same as the two accompany them. It is a comfortable accessory that offers good sound quality. If you want to get the most out of these devices for music, it’s worth investing in high-quality headphones. And if you’re audiophile, you’ll like Plus better because it has less distortion with headphones.

We double-stitch the G8 Plus by screen and sound.

Software





When it comes to the Moto G line there’s not much to talk about software, it’s always the same features as always. The interface is quite clean, very close to pure Android and brings the Moto app with some gestures that you should already know: such as turning your wrist to open the camera or shake the phone to turn on the flashlight.

Because it was released last year, the G8 Plus still comes with Android Pie and follows without Android 10 that already comes standard on G8 Power. Motorola is not one of the fastest in updating and there is also no guarantee that such devices will receive Android 11 someday.

We point to G8 Power for coming with more current software.

Performance

The shorter the time, the better

We have Snapdragon 665 with 4 GB of RAM in both. Can we declare a tie in performance? Calm. Theoretically they should be the same, since even the screen resolution is pretty much the same. But in our speed test the G8 Plus was faster, even with the G8 Power optimization feature turned on. If you turn it off to save battery, then it will slow down even more.

In benchmarks we also had slightly higher numbers in the Plus variant. This difference doesn’t even reach 10% in tools like AnTuTu, so don’t even worry about it. Performance in games is similar in both. Don’t wait for impeccable fluidity and even games like Asphalt 9 feature some choking.

Because it’s faster, we point to the G8 Plus.

Battery

The longer the time, the better (except recharge)

Power is synonymous with battery and with the G8 line it would be no different. It has 1000 mAh more than the G8 Plus and as expected delivers greater autonomy. In our tests we had a 25% difference in battery life between the two. If you want one that lasts all day, then whatever you choose, but if you want to spend the weekend away from home without taking the charger, then the G8 Power has more chance of surviving the two days.

Because both come with the same 18W TurboPower charger, the G8 Plus ends up spending less time in the socket because it has smaller battery. And then the question remains: do you prefer a phone with more autonomy or one that recharges faster?

Draw: Power’s battery lasts longer, while Plus’s recharges faster.

Cameras, New Year

Which one has the best camera? The G8 Power wins in quantity, but the G8 Plus excels in quality. If you’re looking to get the best photos, whether it’s in terms of detail, colors, HDR or lighting, it’s the Plus you should choose. It also does better at night by having night mode that is lacking in motorola’s other.

The advantage of Power is that its ultra-wide camera can be used for photos, while the Plus camera is limited to videos only, as we have in One Action. There is also a dedicated camera for macros and a telephoto lens with optical zoom. That is, the G8 Power set is more complete and versatile, but if you just want the one that takes the best photos, then choose the Plus.

Here we will draw since each set of cameras has its advantages.

Photos taken with moto G8 Power

On the front we also have camera with higher resolution on the G8 Plus. He can beat Power in selfies, but only in bright places. It’s curious to see how much quality drops when you try to take a selfie at night. You can use the screen flash to minimize loss of sharpness and excess noise, but the end result doesn’t get any better than the G8 Power.

We draw: Plus is better for day selfies and Power wins at night.

Photos taken with the Moto G8 Plus

The two record videos in 4K, but if you are looking for stabilization you will have to shoot in Full HD. The Plus does better in this, with videos much more stable when you record with the ultra-wide, not to mention that can hold the phone vertically that the video will be recorded in landscape. Its focus is more agile than that of the G8 Power and suffers less when shooting at night. Both capture good quality audio.

We’ve closed the point camera part for the G8 Plus.

Preo, I’m

The G8 Plus hit the market at the end of 2019 for R$ 1,699, while G8 Power was launched in early 2020 for R$ 1,599. Because it’s older, you can find the Plus by the lowest value today. That is, you have a more advanced phone and even pay less for it, which makes your cost-benefit higher.

And with that we ended our comparison with the last point for the G8 Plus.

Conclusion

In the past generation, the Power model was much lower than the Plus variant, but this time it is not that big. The problem is the little price difference, which makes the G8 Plus to be the best buy without a doubt. It has better screen, superior sound, is faster, spends less time in the making, takes better photos, records videos with superior quality and can still be found cheaper.

Is there any sense buying the G8 Power? If you care about updates, it comes out to the advantage by already coming with Android 10. You will have battery that lasts two days easily and a more complete set of cameras with right optical zoom and macro lens. Either way, the G8 Power will only make sense if it’s more into account than the G8 Plus.

Result

Motorola Moto G8 Plus: 9 POINTS

Supports 5GHz Wi-Fi

Top screen

Better quality sound

Superior performance

Shorter recharge time

Camera records best photos

Best day selfies

Best camcorder

Higher cost-benefit

Motorola Moto G8 Power: 5 POINTS

Thinner edges

Most current software

Increased battery life

Most complete camera set

Best selfies at night

What is the best phone in the Moto G8 family in your opinion? Comment below.

(updated June 15, 2020, 5:08 p.m.)