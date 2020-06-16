Moto G8 vs G8 Power Lite: name guarantees trump in the battery and other aspects? | Comparative

The Moto G8 Power Lite is Motorola’s latest bet and arrives trying to conquer space in the already crowded G8 family. In our full analysis we say that it is a phone that did not make much sense, but is it a better choice than the Moto G8, the most forgotten member of motorola’s new smartphones? That’s what we’re going to check out in this Comparison of AllCellular.

comparative’s index

Design

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

Motorola Moto G8

The G8 and Power variant have similar design with hole-shaped notch on the screen. Power Lite, on the other hand, adopts an older look with the traditional drop notch. He is the largest of the five members, precisely because it is the one that delivers the most screen.

Because it has a more generous battery than the traditional G8, the Power Lite ends up being a little thicker and heavier. The build quality is similar, with plastic body in both. The two can be found in blue color, but with differentiated paint: we have subtle stripes on the G8 and gradient effect on Power Lite. The latest model can also be found in aqua color that blends green with blue, while the other has different white color option.

The rear camera design adopts the same common pattern as the G8 family. There are three cameras in each, with the difference only in the position of the flash. The biometric reader stays on the Motorola logo and works well on both.

In connectivity we have great advantage in the traditional G8. It brings Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C connection, but if you want to have 5GHz Wi-Fi, then none is suitable for you.

We give the first point of the comparison to the G8.

Multimedia and software

Screen and sound





Do you want to have Full HD screen on mobile? Then you’ll be disappointed. Both bring IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution. If you like to use your phone more outside the house in the sun, you will also be disappointed. Motorola’s screen has only average brightness, being even worse in Power Lite.

The G8 is also better at color reproduction, contrast level and viewing angle. While The Power Lite features cool colors with white too pulled into blue. You can even minimize this problem by changing the temperature in the screen settings, but it won’t look the same as G8.

It’s a shame we don’t have stereo sound like in G8 Power and G8 Plus. These two most basic Motorola have only one sound output with mono audio. Sound power is superior in Power Lite and it also delivers more balanced audio, while the traditional G8 exaggerates bass, resulting in more muffled sound.

The headset that comes with these models is the same as the other ones in the Moto G8 line. It is a comfortable accessory that delivers decent quality. None stands out when listening to music with headphones.

We have one point for each in multimedia: G8 takes on screen and power lite in sound.

Software





As expected, there is almost pure Android in both. The G8 comes with the Moto App that offers some gestures, but this is missing in Power Lite. The most basic model is supported by only two gestures: the first allows you to open the camera and switch between the rear and front when turning the wrist; while the second turns on the flash to use as a flashlight when shaking the phone.

The strange thing is that the G8 was released before and came with Android 10, while the Power Lite is a newer release and arrived with Android Pie. Motorola has been disappointing a lot in the system updates, so don’t expect to see Android 11 in these here, especially on Power Lite.

We point to the Moto G8 for coming with android more current and complete.

Performance

The shorter the time, the better

G8 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 665 platform, more powerful than the Helio P35 power lite. This was made clear not only in our speed test, where the G8 was faster at app opening and RAM management, but also in benchmarks with a wide disparity in scores. In the case of AnTuTu we had a difference of 60%.

In games we also have advantage for the G8. The GPU present in Power Lite is the same as equipping multiple input phones. The low-resolution screen even helps deliver good performance in lighter titles, but in PUBG and other heavy games you can expect a lot of lag.

Moto G8 takes point for best performance.

Battery

The longer the time, the better

G8 or G8 Power Lite, which is better in battery? The Power series has always excelled in autonomy, but this is not the case here. Amazingly, the traditional G8 delivers better battery life, even at 1,000 mAh less. It’s only a 5% difference, but it’s curious to see how much the Helio P35 can expend more energy than the Snapdragon 665.

The two come with similar charger and by having smaller battery is already expected that the G8 spend less time in the socket. It is a difference of almost half an hour, being an important point for those who are less patient.

Here we give double point to the Moto G8.

Cameras, New Year

There are three cameras in the back of the two. The G8 has a more interesting set with ultra-wide and macro complement. Power Lite, on the other hand, puts the wider lens aside and adopts a depth sensor. What do you prefer: photos with the whole class or a better blur effect?

Although they have the same 16 MP resolution on the main camera, the G8 records better photos. Both get good photos in bright places, but Power Lite loses sharpness and textures when the light is dim. The two suffer from noises and dark photos at night, but the G8 comes out a little better. For macros we have similar results in both.

Moto G8 gets the best in pictures.

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

None take excellent selfies, especially indoors or when the lighting is not favorable. The G8 suffers less and even manages to take good selfies, as long as you don’t bother with dark photos. This can be fixed in any editing software or even on Instagram itself. With Power Lite, you don’t have much to save the precarious quality of selfies, and even portrait mode crashes more than in the G8.

One more point for the G8 for better selfies.

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G8

The Moto G8 also stands out on the camcorder. It records in 4K, while Power Lite is limited to Full HD. To make matters worse, the weaker model still captures mono audio, which is unacceptable for the price Motorola asks for in it.

We closed the camera part with the last point for the G8.

Preo, I’m

The Moto G8 was launched in March in Brazil for R$ 1,299 and the G8 Power Lite arrived in April for R$ 1,399. If you thought the G8 was the lost relative within motorola’s intermediate family, what about the G8 Power Lite which is a worse phone at pretty much everything and costs more expensive?

Currently the G8 is cheaper and should stay that way for quite a while. With this, we give the last point of the comparison to him.

Conclusion

It’s my friends. The G8 Power Lite is a phone that doesn’t make any sense. If you were in doubt between the two, you can choose the traditional G8. In addition to costing less, it has more current technologies, top screen, is faster, battery lasts longer and takes less to recharge, its cameras are better for photos and videos, and even comes with more current version of Android.

Does it make sense to buy the G8 Power Lite? It is better only in sound and is not worth sacrificing everything else for it. Either you save and choose the traditional G8 or then leave for the G8 Plus.

Result

Motorola Moto G8: 10 POINTS

Latest technologies

Best screen

Most current and complete software

Superior performance

Increased battery life

Shorter recharge time

Best camera for photos

Best for selfies

Best camcorder

Lowest price

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite: 1 POINT

Do you think the G8 Power Lite is Motorola’s most unnecessary release or has worse? Comment below.

(updated June 16, 2020, 12:52 pm)