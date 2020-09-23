Home Technology Tech news Moto G9 Play renamed and can be released as Lenovo K12 Note
Moto G9 Play renamed and can be released as Lenovo K12 Note

Since buying Motorola, Lenovo has focused on making its subsidiary more profitable. Recently, the Chinese giant’s strategy began to bear fruit and Motorola finally made a profit in the smartphone market.

This ended up making Lenovo more relaxed to launch new devices. This week, the manufacturer certified a smartphone on the Google Play Console and it is being called the Lenovo K12 Note.

However, what really stands out is that this device is just the renamed Moto G9 Play. Featuring a 6.5-inch LCD screen, the device is ready to launch.

Following the example of Xiaomi and other companies, Lenovo may start to rename Motorola phones to launch in Asian markets.

The Lenovo K12 Note also uses the same Snapdragon 662 processor, which works with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. In addition, another important highlight is the presence of the 5,000 mAh battery, NFC and Android 10 straight from the box.

For now, the Lenovo has not yet confirmed when the K12 Note will be made official. Even so, everything indicates that this device should be sold in markets where the Motorola brand is weak, and the Chinese should also include its proprietary interface in the middle.

