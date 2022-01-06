Motorola Edge 30 Pro to be released by March

At the end of last year, Motorola introduced a new top-of-the-line model in the Edge family, called the Motorola Edge X30. The phone was the first announced with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and the first global model with the platform could be introduced very soon.

New information from 91Mobiles, along with leaker Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings on Twitter), points to the launch window. They say that a new smartphone called the Edge 30 Pro is already being tested in several countries in Asia, having even received certifications from many regulatory agencies there.

This goes against previous rumors that its name would be Motorola Edge X, making room for an even more advanced model with screen and camera improvements, for example.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Furthermore, although no date for its presentation has been set, it is speculated that it will be announced in a month or two. The model may also be revealed in countries like India, but it is not clear when or under what name it will be made official there.

Either way, if the rumors are correct, it should gain a different look compared to the Edge 20 Pro, the brand’s current top-of-the-line, with a revamped camera module. In addition, the Edge X30 has a variant with a front-facing camera hidden under the screen, but there is no information about its arrival elsewhere in the world.

Edge 30 Pro is expected to bring the same technical specifications, like the 6.7 inch screen with OLED technology, 10-bit, Full HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate support and also HDR10+. It should feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone must be equipped with a triple set of rear cameras, being a 50 MP main camera with OIS, an ultrawide 50 MP camera and a 2 MP depth-of-field camera. In addition, it can count on a front-facing camera of 60 MP. As for the battery, it must have a 5,000 mAh cell with support for fast charging of 68 watts.

Now you will need to wait for your announcement to confirm this information and also your official price. So, keep an eye on Kenyannews so you don’t miss any news.