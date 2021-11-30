Motorola May Launch Under-Screen Camera Phone Later This Year

The market for cell phones with hidden camera under the screen is expected to gain new representatives soon. According to the well-known Digital Chat Station profile on the Chinese social network Weibo, Motorola may present a model with the technology later this year — if the information is confirmed, it will be the first time that the company will adopt this feature to optimize the use of the display.

Leaker hasn’t revealed more details about this device, nor is the device’s name known so far. In addition, it’s still unclear whether he will inaugurate a new line of smartphones from Motorola, or whether he will be part of a familiar family. The brand is expected to launch at least two new models in December: the Edge S30 (Chinese version of the Moto G200) with Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, and the high-end Edge X30 (also known as Edge 30 Ultra) with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 .

Camera below the screen is still developing technology

Installing a hidden camera below the display pixels is still a fairly new feature. The ZTE Axon 20 5G, the first phone with the technology, was introduced in September 2020, and has already revealed some limitations that can still appear in devices of this type: in general, equipped sensors need to be much simpler than those seen in many smartphones with visible holes or notches. Also, it is possible that the area occupied by the camera is perceived on lighter backgrounds, as the pixel density above the lens needs to be lower.

Since then, the components have already been noticeably improved, both in the Axon 30 line and in devices from other brands. So far, the main phones that bring cameras below the screen include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (with a 4 MP sensor) and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 (with 20 MP on the front).