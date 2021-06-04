Motorola may revive Defy line with intermediate specs

Motorola may revive one of its classic cell phones and soon present a new model under the Defy line. For those who don’t remember, the Motorola Defy was launched in 2010 and hit the market as the first water and dust resistant Android smartphone.

Rumors began to surface recently, after a cell phone code-named “Athena” was registered on Google Play Console and Geekbench. Shortly thereafter, speculation began to circulate that the brand name of this device might be Motorola Defy.

Since then, little has been released about the cell phone, but now it’s possible to have a little more sense of what to expect, based on some leaks. According to leaker Ishan Agarwal, Motorola will soon launch the Defy series to various markets around the world. This means that not only one model will be presented, but a line of new smartphones.

Despite not having said in which countries the device will be announced, Agarwal has already said that it should not reach India.

Rumors aside, based on the Google Play Console listings and the Geekbench test, it is already possible to know a little about the specifications of the “Athena”, which could be the first Motorola Defy launched in this decade.

According to the information, the cell phone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 662 mobile platform, which means that it will also arrive with the Adreno 610 GPU. Furthermore, it was revealed that the cell phone will have 4 GB of RAM memory. For the screen, not much information was revealed, only that it will feature a panel with HD+ resolution.

As for the operating system, the cell phone should still arrive with Android 10 installed from the factory, which will certainly be the target of criticism if we consider that we are about to see Android 12 officially arriving on devices.

So far, no further information about the cell has been leaked, nor a possible launch window, so we need to follow up more on the matter until official details are revealed.