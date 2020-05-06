Motorola
Motorola
For a Motorola Razr smartphone purchased, Motorola offers you… a second Razr!
In the United States, Motorola is launching a new aggressive offering for its Razr clamshell smartphone.Indeed, for a Motorola Razr bought, Motorola...
Nokia returns to Brazil with Android phone of 899 reais
Nokia is back in the domestic smartphone market. The first model of this new phase of the brand in Brazil is the Nokia 2.3....
Warner buys 100% of HBO in Brazil and Latin America
Venezuelan company still held minority stake WarnerMedia, the entertainment media conglomerate, finalized the acquisition of the minority stake that Ole Communications, a Venezuelan communications company,...
Postmortem results of the Buruburu car fire
On 29th April, 36-year-old Terence Korir died in a car fire at Bururuburu estate. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) started looking into the...
This is the last conversation Tecra Muigai had with Detective Jane Mugo
Detective Jane Wawiru Mugo has joined Tabitha Karanja and the Muigai family in mourning the death of there daughter Tecra Muigai. The controversial private detective...
Idah Odinga breaks down crying after visiting Tecra Muigai’s parents [PHOTOS]
Mama Idah Odinga knows perfectly well how painful it is to lose a child in their prime years. She could not control herself and...
Medics urged to be patient amid looming strike
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has called on the medical workers to be patient with the government amid the global Covid-19 pandemic. According to Kagwe, there...
No Mombasa resident will undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing, Joho changes tune
Mombasa County Governor Hassan Joho has made a U-turn on the remarks he made earlier over the weekend that more than 28,000 residents in...
Akothe hilariously reveals what she wants her fans to buy for her
Singer AKothe took to social media, begging her fans to buy for her one item, which, according to her, is a necessity during this...
Boyfriend to late Tecra Muigai to be detained for 21 days
Omar Lali, boyfriend to late Keroche Breweries director Tecra Muigai will remain in police custody for 21 days pending police investigations. Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan...
I don’t know him – Alleged Willis Raburu new catch denies knowing him
The alleged Ugandan woman who reportedly destroyed Willis Raburu and his wife Marya Prude’s marriage has denied knowing the Citizen TV news anchor. According to...
