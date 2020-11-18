Mozilla Firefox to remove Flash support in January

If you still want to use Flash in Firefox just don’t update your Mozilla browser from January next year

Mozilla announced this week that support for Flash (do you remember it?) Will end on Firefox in January next year. The change in the browser will happen for all users in its version 85, but whoever is in the Nightly version no longer opens pages with the Adobe plugin.

Mozilla Firefox (Image: Playback / Firefox)

Flash is no longer a plugin for most people’s daily lives and has been dying since 2017, but pages created with it can still be opened in some browsers. After Microsoft revealed its plans to end support, it is Mozilla’s turn to give the date to not open anything with him.

Mozilla Firefox follows Edge and other competitors

The final date for Flash on Mozilla Firefox is January 26, 2021, the same day of release of version 85 of the browser that will no longer bring the necessary support to open this content. The foundation responsible for the browser claims that it follows the path already followed by other competing apps and the objective of this decision is “to improve our performance and security”.

Users who are on the Nightly version of Firefox can no longer open anything in Flash, while those using the browser in Beta will reach the farewell moment on December 14 this year.

You can still run Flash, just don’t update Firefox

If for some reason you still need to run something with the Flash plugin on the Mozilla browser, just stop with Firefox version 84 – turning off the automatic update tool, which is enabled by default. It is not the best of choices, since security features and the browser itself are out of date in a short time.

With information: Mozilla.