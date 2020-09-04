Home Technology Tech Mulan arrives free of charge to all Disney + subscribers in December
TechnologyTech

Mulan arrives free of charge to all Disney + subscribers in December

By kenyan

In August, it was announced by Disney that the live-action of Mulan, initially scheduled for release on March 27, missed the date at the cinema and will now be made available directly on Disney +. Keeping the last confirmed date of premiere in the theaters, on September 4, the title will be available for rental and any user will be able to watch it, even those who are not subscribers.

This even caused a huge discussion on social networks, due to the rental price to watch the movie. Due to the rise in the dollar, the lease of Mulan would cost about R $ 159 in direct conversion (US $ 30). This debut was called Premier Access, and the company had not yet given a live-action distribution date to all Disney + subscribers.

According to TechRadar, Mulan will be part of the titles of the streaming platform catalog on December 4th. The company also confirmed that it will not be necessary to pay any extra fees to watch the film, unlocking the film for all users.

The “Premier Access offer will be available until November 2, 2020 at 11:59 pm”, that is, the live-action will only be available for rental for two months, starting this Friday (4).

Remember that Disney + arrives in Latin America on November 14th and the subscription price is speculated to be R $ 28.99 monthly, with discount possibilities for those who choose the annual payment, which should be around R $ 289 , 99. According to official information, subscribers to the streaming platform will have access to “all original titles produced by and for Disney +, as well as the complete collections of all available content” of their five brands, which include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Source: TechRadar

