MWC fair wants to receive 50,000 people in Barcelona during pandemic

Even after the cancellation of the last edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision made only after more than 40 companies withdrew from the event, the GSM Association (GSMA) remains faithful to the calendar to have the Mobile World Congress (MWC) happening in a new date, with at least half the audience expected to visit the booths at the convention center in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The statement comes from John Hoffman, CEO of the GSMA, the organization responsible for coordinating the event. For the executive, the dates for this year’s edition of MWC to happen are kept between June 28th and July 1st. Unlike other fairs in 2020 and until CES this year, Mobile World Congress will have an audience on site.

Even with all the risks of contagion by the new coronavirus and the second wave reaching several countries, with vaccination still happening at slower steps than expected, the organization of the event hopes to attract at least half the audience that usually visits MWC in an edition conventional. This means that out of the 110,000, Hoffman predicts somewhere between 40,000 and 50,000 people walking through the corridors and exhibiting their news in the pavilions of the convention center.

Participants brave enough to enter a fair that is considered the largest focused on mobility in the world, serving as a stage for innovations not only in launching smartphones, but also to present new technologies in the segment, will need to present a test of COVID- 19 negative performed in the last 72 hours.

MWC protects itself, but does not expect all vaccinated

To try to deal with the contagion that will certainly happen, the organization has prepared a much larger number of interactions that avoid physical contact, either for interactive totems, or between the participants themselves.

The GSMA promises to actively control social distance within the pavilions, demand the use of masks at all times and says that hygiene products will be available to all participants and exhibitors, in addition to personnel trained to offer information about everyone’s safety.

“Our vision is that it would be great if the world was vaccinated, but we cannot count on it in 2021, so instead, we are relying on preliminary tests to ensure that our bubble is not just Fira Gran Via (name of the convention center) where MWC happens), but all of Barcelona, ​​”comments the executive.

Remembering the protection of the city in the Catalonia region is important, since the fair is capable of generating 14,000 temporary jobs and the income generated is around € 500 million for the region.

With information: Mobile World Live.