Mystery World | Episode 5 brings up the question: what if the zombies were real?

Netflix launched a series with Felipe Castanhari, from Canal Nostalgia, called Mystery World. With that in mind, the Canaltech interviewed the youtuber and is now doing a special, bringing to you all the most scientific and tech parts of each episode. In the fifth episode, the series addresses something that has been conquering a large space in pop culture, and starred in films, series, clips and even video games: the zombies. The premise is this: is it possible for zombies to exist?

In a conversation with our team, Castanhari tells us a little about the challenges behind this specific episode: “In terms of editing, episode five was very delicate, because I wanted to have used several excerpts from films, series, music, video clips, games … the idea was to make an episode that contemplated all this material, but unfortunately we had a lot of problems when it came to obtaining the rights to these materials and it ended up being very expensive for us to be able to license everything. So we had to deal with the theme as we could, “recalls the youtuber.

In the episode, janitor Betinho (Bruno Miranda) sees a project beyond suspicion being made by scientist Dr. Thay (Lilian Regina), and has a hunch: he thinks she is trying to create a zombie. This leads Castanhari to, with the help of artificial intelligence Briggs (Guilherme Briggs), reflect on how science brings the possibility of the existence of zombies in real life.

Science Zombies

(Image: Yohann LIBOT / Unsplash)

“The association that is made in the series with the ecological strategy that exists, both of parasitism and parasitoidism, is interest and feasible at a certain point. The analogy made with zombies would be related to the strategies that exist in the nature of interactions between species , which can be between fungi and invertebrates, but also among other parasites “, points out Marta Fischer, biologist and professor of the Biological Sciences course at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR), owner of the blog Bioethics in everyday life.

The specialist mentions a fungus that is pointed out in the series as one of those ways science can get as close as possible to what we understand as a zombie: the entomophthora muscae “It is a fungus among many others that use animals to reproduce. This fungus grows inside an animal, that in the case of the episode the fly is shown, but it can be any invertebrate, and at a certain moment of reproduction the fungus will release its spores. This is well known by science, so much so that this strategy is already used as biological control in crops “, explains Marta.

Another scientific aspect that comes close to the process of “tinnitus” is the strategy of the jewel wasp that, before dying, needs to deposit eggs inside the body of another animal. The wasp mother’s task is to find an animal that will serve as food, place it in a den and deposit the egg inside. “This interaction is called parasitoidism. So that this other animal does not move and stays there until the egg develops, the larva is born inside this body, it grows and feeds on the live animal until it is ready to hatch”, says Marta. The episode shows the case on a cockroach, but the teacher explains that they also exist in spiders: wasps can tear off a spider’s legs so that it doesn’t move or paralyze its legs and leave it immobile.

The professor reiterates that more and more studies have observed that the parasite is able to change the behavior of its host to precisely make it enter the cycle. An example is that of the zombie snail, which lives in the river, in the water, and is infected by a nematode (worm). “Except that to close the cycle, the nematode needs to enter the body of a bird, and it ends up being very difficult for the bird to eat the snail that is hidden in the foliage. The nematode ends up altering the snail’s brain causing it, in a certain moment, have a gigantic desire to climb to the top of the tree to be exposed. The larva goes up to the snail’s tentacles and begins to move it, to draw the bird’s attention, so that it feeds on the snail and closes the cycle “, he explains Marta.

Some wasp species can “buzz” other animals (Image: Duncan Sanchez / Unsplash)

Parasites

Another issue pointed out by the teacher is toxoplasmosis, which is a naturally occurring parasite of the feline and the rat, but brings serious problems to humans, especially in relation to impaired vision. Some research has shown that people who have toxoplasma appear to be less afraid and more exposed to risky situations. The effect, in practice, is as follows: normal mice, for example, are very afraid to walk between places and normally hide and do not expose themselves, but infected mice lose their sense of fear and do not react to the smell of the the cat, on the contrary, puts itself at risk so that the cat can eat it.

“On this issue of parasites, there are studies from other areas of biology, such as, for example, the identification of animals that are lost and appear on sea coasts (whales, penguins, etc.) and that are highly contaminated by parasites. In these cases, it is possible that the parasite changes the sense of orientation and make them end up getting lost “, explains the biologist.

The teacher adds that if you think about it, these animals are in a stage between the living and the dead motivated by some agent, which can be the fungus or any other parasite, which will make the animal not have a domain of its existence as a whole, but that in the case of animals, it is not necessary to infect the other or depend on the energy of the other to stay alive.

“There are substantial similarities and differences. The most incredible of nature, of live animals and deaths, are animals that have a very high capacity to stay dead while alive (a process called cryptobiosis). The animal lowers its metabolism to a minimum. , that any kind of detection of life does not detect, but if the conditions return to normal, the animal returns to life “, concludes the teacher.

Zombies: a possibility?

Mystery World explains whether zombies can indeed exist in real life (Image: SvenKirsch / Pixabay)

The series episode ends by answering the question: can zombies exist? Despite these scientific aspects that come close to the idea of ​​what we have of zombies thanks to works of fiction, the great proof that the existence of zombies is impossible is in the way they infect humans, because the undead are decomposing and they can barely walk straight, which would make it impossible to reach their prey, let alone find the time and strength to bite it.

What’s more, zombies wouldn’t even be able to move, because they don’t have good tendons, bones and muscles. Another thing is that zombies in movies and series like to consume human meat, but they have no metabolism, and the meat consumed would just be rotting inside, without being transformed into energy.

The first season of Mystery World already found available in the Netflix catalog, entitled to eight episodes.