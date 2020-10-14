NASA announces 14 companies that will develop sustainable moon technologies

This Wednesday (14), NASA announced the selection of 14 companies from the United States that will be partners of the agency in the fifth “round” of the Tipping Point initiative. Organizations, of varying sizes, will assist in the development of technologies to assist in the development of sustainable operations under the Artemis on the Moon program, even in this decade.

The proposals will receive a combined value of $ 370 million, and NASA’s Jim Reuter commented that this is the largest number of proposals in the program that the space agency has selected at one time, and also has the largest collective award. “We are excited to see our investments and collaborative partnerships bring new technologies to the Moon and beyond while also benefiting the commercial sector,” he said.

Several technologies have already been developed and tested by NASA and industry, which will bring essential solutions for the sustainable presence on the Moon (Image: Reproduction / Ponciano / Pixabay)

Then, the Space Technology Mission Directorate will negotiate with companies to prepare fixed-value contracts, which will last up to five years. Jim Bridenstine, the administrator of the space agency, commented that the significant investment being made in demonstrations of innovative technologies will expand the possibilities on the Moon and in space. “Together, NASA and the industry are building a series of mission-ready resources that will support a sustainable presence on the Moon and future missions to Mars,” he concludes.

Get to know the selection companies and the statements proposed by them:

Demonstration of cryogenic fluid management technology

NASA and partners have developed and tested several technologies that will enable the management of long-term cryogenic fluids, essential for establishing a sustainable presence on the Moon and manned missions on Mars.

Eta Space from Merritt Island, Florida, $ 27 million: small-scale flight demonstration of a complete cryogenic oxygen fluid management system. The system will be the primary payload on Rocket Lab’s Photon satellite, and will collect critical cryogenic fluid management data for 9 months.

small-scale flight demonstration of a complete cryogenic oxygen fluid management system. The system will be the primary payload on Rocket Lab’s Photon satellite, and will collect critical cryogenic fluid management data for 9 months. Lockheed Martin of Littleton, Colorado, $ 89.7 million: demonstration in space with liquid hydrogen to test more than a dozen cryogenic fluid management technologies, positioning them for infusion into future space systems.

demonstration in space with liquid hydrogen to test more than a dozen cryogenic fluid management technologies, positioning them for infusion into future space systems. SpaceX of Hawthorne, California, $ 53.2 million : large-scale flight demonstration to transfer 10 metric tons of cryogenic propellant, specifically liquid oxygen, between tanks in a Starship vehicle.

: large-scale flight demonstration to transfer 10 metric tons of cryogenic propellant, specifically liquid oxygen, between tanks in a Starship vehicle. United Launch Alliance (ULA) of Centennial, Colorado, $ 86.2 million: demonstration of an intelligent cryogenic propulsion system with liquid oxygen and hydrogen in the upper stage of the Vulcan Centaur. The system will test the accuracy of the tank pressure control, transfer from one tank to another and storage of propellant in multiple weeks.

Demonstration of innovation technology on the lunar surface

As part of this initiative, the agency invests in technologies necessary to advance the use of local resources, energy generation and storage, among other aspects.

Alpha Space Test and Research Alliance of Houston, $ 22.1 million : The installation of space science and technology will allow small experiments to access the lunar environment to collect data and experience exposure to ultraviolet light and radiation from charged particles.

: The installation of space science and technology will allow small experiments to access the lunar environment to collect data and experience exposure to ultraviolet light and radiation from charged particles. Astrobotic Technology of Pittsburgh, $ 5.8 million: mature and demonstrate a fast, wireless charging system that addresses challenges associated with using technology on the moon. The initiative will build and deliver flight units for potential uses in commercial robotic landers.

mature and demonstrate a fast, wireless charging system that addresses challenges associated with using technology on the moon. The initiative will build and deliver flight units for potential uses in commercial robotic landers. Intuitive Machines of Houston, $ 41.6 million: development of a small lander that moves with jumps and can carry around 1 kg of payload for more than 2.5 kilometers. The lander could access lunar craters and allow high-resolution studies of the lunar surface at close range.

development of a small lander that moves with jumps and can carry around 1 kg of payload for more than 2.5 kilometers. The lander could access lunar craters and allow high-resolution studies of the lunar surface at close range. Masten Space Systems of Mojave, California, $ 2.8 million : build and demonstrate a universal source of electrical energy and chemical heat that allows payloads to survive the extreme environments of lunar nights and craters.

: build and demonstrate a universal source of electrical energy and chemical heat that allows payloads to survive the extreme environments of lunar nights and craters. Nokia of America Corporation of Sunnyvale, California, $ 14.1 million : inspired by terrestrial technologies, Nokia proposes to launch the first LTE / 4G communication system in space. The system could support communication on the surface of the Moon over greater distances and speeds, in addition to being more reliable than current standards.

: inspired by terrestrial technologies, Nokia proposes to launch the first LTE / 4G communication system in space. The system could support communication on the surface of the Moon over greater distances and speeds, in addition to being more reliable than current standards. pH Matter of Columbus, Ohio, $ 3.4 million: develop and demonstrate a reversible and regenerative fuel cell, capable of producing and storing energy on the lunar surface. The technology could work on the future water processing infrastructure on the Moon and create propellant and other consumable components on missions.

develop and demonstrate a reversible and regenerative fuel cell, capable of producing and storing energy on the lunar surface. The technology could work on the future water processing infrastructure on the Moon and create propellant and other consumable components on missions. Precision Combustion Inc. of North Haven, Connecticut, $ 2.4 million : promoting an economical energy solution for space, military and daily applications on Earth. The stack of solid oxide fuel cells will generate energy directly from methane and oxygen propellants and other local resources.

: promoting an economical energy solution for space, military and daily applications on Earth. The stack of solid oxide fuel cells will generate energy directly from methane and oxygen propellants and other local resources. Sierra Nevada Corporation of Madison, Wisconsin, $ 2.4 million : develop hadware on a demonstration scale that uses methane and concentrated solar energy to extract oxygen from the lunar regolith. The hardware could be tested on a commercial lunar lander to prove the viability of a large-scale production plant with this process.

: develop hadware on a demonstration scale that uses methane and concentrated solar energy to extract oxygen from the lunar regolith. The hardware could be tested on a commercial lunar lander to prove the viability of a large-scale production plant with this process. SSL Robotics of Pasadena, California, $ 8.7 million : to develop a lighter and cheaper robotic arm for applications on the lunar surface, use in orbit and ground defense.

: to develop a lighter and cheaper robotic arm for applications on the lunar surface, use in orbit and ground defense. Teledyne Energy Systems of Hunt Valley, Maryland, $ 2.8 million: Advance a hydrogen electric power system to enable a fuel cell with a life span of 10,000 hours. The company will fly a test article of the water separator on a parabolic aircraft to characterize the effect of various severities.

Demonstration of descent and landing capacity

Suborbital platforms can allow testing of integrated precision landings and hazard prevention technologies with lunar trajectories on descent and landing. NASA’s investments currently in precision landings and prevention will benefit the analysis of data collected from flights in tests and missions in relevant environments, such as those of suborbital flights.

Masten, $ 10 million: Masten will demonstrate accurate landing and hazard prevention test capabilities on relevant lunar trajectories. The company will mature its Xogdor vehicle to provide researchers with a new platform for testing space technologies.

Source: NASA (1, 2)