NASA seeks proposals to produce nuclear power on the Moon by 2027

How to produce energy efficient enough for long-term activities on the Moon? For NASA, the answer lies in nuclear power – and the space agency, with the United States Department of Energy (DOE), is looking for proposals for the Fission Surface Power project with the goal of developing a compact nuclear power system. , but that is capable of meeting the needs that will arise during the exploration of the Moon and, in the future, of Mars.

Agency officials made a presentation to NASA’s Technology, Innovation, and Engineering Committee, and hope to be able to release a request for proposals later this year, in late September or early October, for the first stage of the project. The idea is to develop a 10-kilowatt nuclear fission system that can be installed on the Moon by 2027, capable of providing enough energy for activities there – especially when it is not possible to rely on solar energy.

For two weeks, solar energy could not be used (Image: Andrew McCarthy)

Anthony Calomino, manager of nuclear systems at NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, explains that this is a capability that will allow the establishment of a sustainable presence on the Moon, mainly to survive in the middle of the lunar night. “The surface of the Moon gives us the opportunity to manufacture, test and qualify a space fission system”.

In fact, NASA and DOE were already working on the Kilopower project, which used highly enriched uranium. The problem is that the use of the isotope worries the nuclear non-proliferation community, which believes that the project could encourage the renewal of uranium production, which can also be used for nuclear weapons. Thus, the DOE considers using weakly enriched uranium, which would not cause problems with the community, but would end up increasing the mass of the reactor.

The issue is complex and, therefore, Calomino hopes that it will be possible to form teams of companies that, together, will be able to develop the nuclear fission energy system. “This system is complex, and there is not just one supplier who can solve everything”. Thus, he also stressed the importance of partnerships, so NASA hopes to be able to provide the time needed for the aerospace and nuclear industries to identify common needs and skills. The idea is for the first projects to be delivered in 2021, and for a company to be selected in 2022 for production. If all goes well, the project would be launched in 2027.

Source: SpaceNews

