Natural compound in satellites can make atmospheric re-entry safer

With a view to making the reentry of satellites into the Earth’s atmosphere safer, the European Space Agency (ESA) is working on a project that tests the application of a composite of flax fibers in these equipments. With this compound, objects could burn faster and be disposed of more safely, reducing or even eliminating the risk of pieces hitting the ground. The team’s starting point was the natural fiber compound produced by the Swiss company Bcom.

The use of flax fiber is nothing new: flax has been cultivated in Europe since prehistory, and has been used both in mummifications and in the dress of Roman aristocrats. ESA detailed the testing of this natural fiber compound, which has even helped to bring more widespread uses on Earth, as in Formula 1 cars. So, in an ESA project with Swiss companies Bcom and RUAG it replaced them with carbon fibers, that are used in carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CRFP). This compound is light and resembles reinforced concrete, and is often used in satellites and in the maritime and automotive sectors.

Flax fibers during the atmospheric reentry simulation test (Image: Reproduction / ESA)

Tiziana Cardone, structural engineer at ESA, explains that the idea of ​​the project was to investigate the use of natural fibers instead of their carbon equivalents. “The project was guided by two main reasons: the reduction of environmental impacts in space production, one of the main goals of ESA’s Clean Space initiative, and to seek materials that ‘destroy’ themselves more quickly in the atmospheric re-entry”, he concludes. This is part of one of the requirements of the European orbital debris mitigation policy, which requires a risk of less than 1 to 10,000 for people and properties when satellites end their activities.

Then, to analyze the performance of the natural compound, the researchers analyzed the flax fibers within the requirements of space flight. “We found that they have exceptionally low thermal expansion – which is good for temperature in the orbital space – as well as rigidity and strength,” said Ugo Lafont, ESA’s materials and process specialist. “These fibers can also reduce vibration, increase resistance to ultraviolet radiation and have less interference with radio signals than carbon fibers”.

The team used natural fiber compounds to create a test version of the side panel of the Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite, which was originally made of aluminum. The panels were then used in realistic tests inside a plasma wind tunnel. The result of this fire test was positive in relation to CFRP: while the carbon fiber threads tend to stay in place while their surrounding matrix is ​​burned, the linen fibers separate much more quickly.

“We are a small team, and working with ESA has taught us a lot,” adds Régis Voillat, from Bcomp. “We were able to apply the knowledge to many of our other projects, and this collaboration supported the expansion of sustainable technologies to other sectors”. In fact: McLaren Racing worked with Bcomp to produce the first racing seat made of natural fiber compound, which will bring more safety to the drivers.

Source: ESA

