Nerd Pride Day: enjoy the date playing online, but beware of security

Every year, nerds and geeks around the world come together to celebrate Nerd Pride Day, which is always celebrated on May 25th. While the pandemic still forces us to live with social isolation, that doesn’t mean being alone – sharing an online game of Fortnite or Among Us with friends can be an ideal way to celebrate the celebration.

However, it is necessary to be aware of some security measures so that the celebration does not turn into a disaster – many criminals take advantage of the date to make false promotions and attempts to steal data.

Aware of this, Kaspersky offers some simple tips that guarantee online gambling without a headache:

Be wary of what is too good to be true: if a link promises an expensive game totally free, it has a good chance of being a lie. Always check news sites and official announcements before downloading something that could end up being malware;

Be careful with your information: always check the correct address of the websites you are going to access – criminals are good at creating convincing imitations that hide threats;

Read reviews from other players: even on trusted platforms like Steam, there may be problematic software. In 2018, a game was caught mining cryptocurrencies for its creators, and it was the community that exposed the problem to Valve so that it could be taken down;

Off Antivirus does not increase FPS: don’t think about turning off your machine’s protection to gain performance – current security solutions have Game Modes that go into action to combine protection with the best possible performance in your game.

Other recommendations involve using strong passwords for platforms such as Steam, Origin, Ubisoft Connect and Battle.net and not providing remote access to strangers through software such as TeamViewer. Generous as an offer may be, never grant access to your account to those you don’t know – chances are great that you will be without what was offered and without access to your account.

It is also recommended to connect two-step verification tools on all accounts that offer the feature, preventing criminals from gaining access to them if they discover your login and password (if you receive a notification like this, change your password as soon as possible). By following these simple recommendations you guarantee fun in online matches and avoid any headaches resulting from criminal actions.