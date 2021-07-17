Netflix app brings codes with references to PlayStation and Ghost of Tsushima

In addition to movies and series, Netflix is ​​also planning to bring some games into its catalog starting in 2022 — and they could be related in some way to the PlayStation. Investigating the iOS platform app code, dataminer Steve Moser discovered references to the console branding and the Ghost of Tsushima, PlayStation 4 game developed by Sucker Punch.

Moser shared his findings on Twitter, in messages where he says he also found images of the PlayStation 5 Dual Sense controller among the archives. According to him, a feature called Shark will be responsible for bringing games to the streaming platform.

This week, Netflix confirmed that Mike Verdu, an executive with stints at Electronic Arts and Facebook, will be responsible for leading a new venture in the gaming world. Rumors indicate that in May of this year, the company met with game industry veterans to create a subscription service similar to Google Stadia and Apple Arcade.

Netflix’s gaming feature has a current working name of “Shark” and is represented by this image in their iOS app: a shark fin. Could an image of PS5 controllers and Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima (director’s cut coming Aug. 20th) indicate a partnership with $SONY? Cc @HedgeyeComm $NFLX pic.twitter.com/FLghlRlu20 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 15, 2021

It is not yet clear how the company intends to incorporate games into its services, nor whether this would imply additional charges to customers. In the past, the company has flirted with this universe through the licensing of its intellectual properties and a special version of Minecraft: Adventure Mode, last title and delivered by Telltale before its bankruptcy.

The discovery of references to PlayStation could indicate both the licensing of Sony titles and a possible partnership with the PlayStation Now streaming platform. speculations that circulate on the internet.