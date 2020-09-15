Netflix buys exhibition rights to Malcolm & Marie, Zendaya’s new film

Although the period of social isolation has forced several Hollywood productions to pause their filming, there are filmmakers who used the moment to create it nonetheless. It is the case of Malcolm & Marie, Sam Levinson’s film with John David Washington and Zendaya, fully recorded in quarantine as revealed at the time, by deadline.

Now that the feature has gone through the entire post-production phase, The Wrap disclosed that Netflix just acquired the distribution rights for $ 30 million and should be made available in the catalog to all subscribers soon.

Malcolm & Marie it was shot during the world pandemic of COVID-19, between June 17th and July 2nd. There is information that Levinson wrote the script in just six days, after receiving the call that the filming of Euphoria would be paralyzed during the period of social isolation. The filmmaker in addition to directing also produced the film.

Sam Levinson is director of Euphoria, the original HBO series (Image: Disclosure / HBO)

The cast and crew were required to be quarantined for two weeks before filming and only 12 people were allowed on set during production. Filming took place at Caterpillar House in Carmel, California. Everyone who was present during the recordings had to follow strict hygiene and safety recommendations.

The movie page on IMDb still does not have an official synopsis, but as disclosed to some foreign sites, the plot must accompany a filmmaker (John David Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) when returning from a premiere. Deadline also revealed that the feature has “echoes of History of a Wedding, while a series of social themes resonates that the world is experiencing now. “

While Malcolm & Marie not enough, you can follow Zendaya in the series Euphoria, the HBO original that earned the actress her Emmy 2020 debut. John David Washington stars in Christopher Nolan’s new film, Tenet, and also starred Seeker at Klan, by Spike Lee.

Source: The Wrap