Netflix hires an expert executive and prepares to leverage podcasts

After dominating the streaming market as a pioneer in the segment, Netflix seems to want to bet with more emphasis on podcasts. The platform’s original films and series have been accompanied by talk shows for some time now, but other types of production may be on the way.

That’s what it looks like, at least, with the hiring of N’Jeri Eaton, who was responsible for content at Apple Podcasts. According to Variety, this move represents the company’s commitment to the project, as N’Jeri is the first to arrive to deal specifically with podcasts.

The executive joins the editorial team, which is led by Michelle Lee. Both arrive at the streaming service later this month and will report to Bozoma Saint John, who was also at Apple. Netflix has expanded the editorial content division as well as increasing the number of journalists in the group.

N’Jeri spent just under a year at Apple, where he started in August 2020. Prior to that, he spent four years at National Public Radio (NPR) where he was responsible for attracting new talent, content and partnerships. In early July, she announced her departure from Apple in a tweet and then confirmed her arrival on Netflix as Head of Podcasts.

I’m thrilled to join @Netflix as the Head of Podcasts. 16 years ago, I watched three DVDs from Netflix a day while working the late night lab shift at a university. My obsession for storytelling has taken me all kinds of places but this is truly a dream!https://t.co/sn8EbS7zr0 — N’Jeri Eaton (she/her) (@njerieaton) July 9, 2021