Netflix: How to disable automatic playback of episodes and previews

When you marathon series on Netflix, automatic series playback can be very useful, but it can sometimes get in the way when you decide you want to watch only a certain number of episodes. Another feature that can be a little annoying are the previews (trailers) that the streaming service makes available while you browse Netflix to decide whether to watch that production. But Netflix has options to disable both settings in both cases.

It is worth remembering that the change in this configuration will affect all devices connected to your account, that is, cell phones, tablets, PCs and TVs, for example. Check below how to disable the automatic playback of episodes and trailers in your Netflix account.

How to disable autoplay of the next episode on Netflix

Step 1: open the Netflix app (Android |iOS | Web) and click on your profile.

Step 2: go to “Account” to proceed.

Step 3: will open a menu with several options, scroll to “Profile and parental control” and access your profile.

Step 4: on the new screen, several features will appear, enter “Playback settings”.

Step 5: playback options will appear. Deselect the checkbox for “Automatically start the next episode of a series on all devices”.

Step 6: if you also want to disable previews of productions in streaming, also uncheck the option “Automatically play previews when browsing on all devices”.

Step 7: scroll down and click “Save” to confirm the changes.

Ready! Now you know how to disable the autoplay (autoplay) of Netflix series previews and episodes.