Netflix releases first teaser of its new original anime, Yasuke

Last Thursday (1), Netflix released the first official teaser of its new bet for the anime industry: Yasuke. The project is carried out by the Mappa studio, which is responsible for Dorohedoro and for the final season of Attack on Titan.

It is already notable that the famous streaming services platform has focused on the production of anime, considering, for example, partnership with Japanese creators precisely to produce original anime. Yasuke just comes to confirm, once again, these new looks of Netflix.

The anime tells the story of a historical figure of African origin. Yasuke is taken to Japan as a slave, but soon arouses the interest of warlord, Oda Nobunaga at the time of Feudal Japan. The two ended up developing a friendship, until Nobunaga makes him a samurai.

“In a war-torn, feudal Japan full of mechs and magic, the greatest ronin ever known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of the social unrest among daimyo at war, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark, thirsty forces of war and dark lords. The story of Yasuke, the first African samurai who really served the legendary Oda Nobunaga, will be released to the world “, says the synopsis of the anime in question, which opens on the 29th.

Executive production will be by LeSean Thomas (The Legend of Korra), while Yasuke’s own voice is up to Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Death Note). Previously, Doug Miro, co-creator of Narcos, was developing a feature film that would tell the story of the African hero, entitled Chadwick Boseman (black Panther) as the protagonist. However, with the death of the actor, the project never ended up on paper.