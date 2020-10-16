Netflix releases this week (10/16/2020)

Another weekend has arrived and, for moviegoers and marathoners on duty, it is time to check what are the news to watch in the comfort of home. And there is no better way to do this than on Netflix, right? The world’s most popular streaming platform adds new series and movies to the catalog every day, and every Friday the Canaltech not only lists all the releases, but also gives tips on how you can get the most out of your subscription.
This week, one of the highlights in the Netflix catalog is the debut of Social distancing, an anthological tragicomic series that was entirely filmed during quarantine. Over eight episodes, Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black), Oscar Nuñez (The Office), Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and cast show the ups and downs of anyone trying to stay connected even in the midst of isolation.
Is your beach another? Is it putting on the straw hat and putting on flip-flops? Then it arrives more than, after much waiting, One Piece finally debuted in the Netflix catalog. At this first moment, 61 episodes of the East Blue saga are available on streaming, but the service has already confirmed that there is more coming. If you don’t know anything One Piece, the anime debuted in 1999 in Japan and since then it has been telling the story of Luffy, a pirate who, together with his friends, goes on an adventure in search of a treasure that will make him the king of pirates. To date, the anime has almost 950 episodes and an absurd amount of fans.
Going to the movies, one of the most awaited premieres this year is that of The Chicago 7. The film is a historical suspense based on the great civil unrest that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in the United States in 1968. At that time, the country’s Democratic Party was looking for a new candidate for president after the President Lyndon Johnson decides that he would not attempt re-election. The problem is that what was supposed to be just another political event turned out to be a major confrontation with the police and led to the arrest of several people. In Chicago, seven of them were accused of inciting disorder and yielded one of the most notorious trials in history.
Another film that debuts on Netflix and is based on real events is Dunkirk. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film depicts how the famous Dunkirk Evacuation maneuver occurred in World War II in three different timelines that eventually meet: an hour of confrontation in the sky, where pilot Farrier (Tom Hardy) needs to destroy a plane enemy; an entire day on the high seas, when British civilian Dawson (Mark Rylance) takes his tour boat to help rescue his country’s army; and a week at the beach, when young soldier Tommy (Fionn Whitehead) seeks to escape at any price.
To close this week’s nomination round, let’s talk about a phenomenon that has taken pop culture by storm: Blackpink. The girl group has taken advantage of the Kpop wave that has taken over the world music scene in recent years and has built a successful career. The interest in the group is such that they have now won a documentary of their own on Netflix: Blackpink: Light Up the Sky. For fans of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, the film is a plate full of news about the trajectory not only of the group, but of its members; for those who do not understand what fever is called Kpop, it is a good starting point to understand how this quartet and other groups like BTS are so successful.
Those were some tips of what to watch that Canaltech separated for you. If none of them pleased, no problem. Right after you check the complete list with all the releases of the week on Netflix. Take a look at the movies and series that came to streaming, choose the most interesting one, play it and have fun!
