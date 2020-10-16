Netflix releases this week (10/16/2020)

Is your beach another? Is it putting on the straw hat and putting on flip-flops? Then it arrives more than, after much waiting, One Piece finally debuted in the Netflix catalog. At this first moment, 61 episodes of the East Blue saga are available on streaming, but the service has already confirmed that there is more coming. If you don’t know anything One Piece, the anime debuted in 1999 in Japan and since then it has been telling the story of Luffy, a pirate who, together with his friends, goes on an adventure in search of a treasure that will make him the king of pirates. To date, the anime has almost 950 episodes and an absurd amount of fans.

Going to the movies, one of the most awaited premieres this year is that of The Chicago 7. The film is a historical suspense based on the great civil unrest that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in the United States in 1968. At that time, the country’s Democratic Party was looking for a new candidate for president after the President Lyndon Johnson decides that he would not attempt re-election. The problem is that what was supposed to be just another political event turned out to be a major confrontation with the police and led to the arrest of several people. In Chicago, seven of them were accused of inciting disorder and yielded one of the most notorious trials in history.