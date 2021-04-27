Netflix releases trailer for Yasuke, anime about a black samurai in feudal Japan

Netflix released the trailer for Yasuke, MAPPA’s latest anime series (short for Maruyama Animation Produce Project Association), which hits the catalog this week. The story follows the character that gives its name to the production, a black samurai in feudal Japan, torn by war. Watch above.

In a war-torn feudal Japan full of mechs and magic, the greatest ronin ever known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social unrest among daimyo at war, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.

Yasuke’s original voice is none other than Lakeith Stanfield, the Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah. The voice cast also features Ming-Na Wen, Darren Criss, Takehiro Hira, Maya Tanida, Paul Nakauchi, Julie Marcus, William Christopher Stephens, Dia Frampton, Don Donahue, Amy Hill and Noshi Dalal.

The anime is created by LeSean Thomas, from Cannon Busters and Children of Ether. Thomas is the director of the series and also signs the character design, in addition to being the executive producer alongside Stanfield.

Yasuke is one of MAPPA’s projects, the studio responsible for the last season of Attack on Titan, Kaisen Jujutsu, Dorohedoro, Inuyashiki and Kids on the Slope. The six episodes will hit the streaming catalog on Thursday (29).