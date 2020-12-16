Netflix tests “random titles” feature with more users

Netflix has released for more users the feature that helps you not waste time looking for what to watch. The so-called “Random titles” allows you to enable a kind of shuffle mode in which the streaming service chooses on its own and starts showing a film or series from the catalog.

The feature appears right on the platform profile selection screen. Instead of choosing one of them and then start looking for a movie, you can select the option and go directly to a title suggested by the platform. The novelty also appears in the Netflix side menu, below the search buttons and the home screen.

When choosing for a random title, Netflix displays the warning that you may like the suggestion, indicating that they are based on your history on the platform. If you do not like the suggestion and choose to return to the home screen, the service displays arrows to return to the previous title or to know a new random title.

Sought by Tecnoblog, Netflix has not revealed when the feature will become official. “We are always looking for the best ways to connect our subscribers to the series and movies that they will love. We carry out these tests in different countries and for different periods of time – and only make them more widely available if people find them useful, ”the company said in a note.

The new option on Netflix has been tested since July, when it had the same function, but it was called “Shuffle Play”. In my case, it appears on the Fire TV Stick and PlayStation 3 – the feature was also found on Android TV. Apparently, it is not yet available on the web, Android and iOS versions of the service.

If you find the resource on these or other platforms and want to share your experience, let us know in the Tecnoblog Community.