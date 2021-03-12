Netflix wants to make it harder to share passwords with this new feature

THE Netflix is testing a new way to check when a user logs in to the service. The new feature asks for a code sent to the subscriber, and can make it difficult to share passwords with friends and family. The news caught some people by surprise in the last week, and may suggest that the company is stricter in relation to the application of its Terms of Use.

With more than 200 million active global subscribers, Netflix is ​​the largest streaming service in the world. Still, cases of people sharing their passwords with several other people (even outside the home) are quite common, which goes against the company’s stipulated policies, which can be read below:

The Netflix service and any content viewed through our service are for your personal, non-commercial use only and cannot be shared with people outside your home. During your Netflix membership, we grant you a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable right to access the Netflix service and view Netflix content through the service. Except for the foregoing, no right, title or interest will be transferred to you. You agree not to use the service for public presentations.

Until 2016, CEO Reed Hastings believed that password sharing “is something you have to learn to live with”. However, the company may have changed its mind, especially with the arrival of new strong competitors in the market.

Netflix’s new verification code was asked by some users last Thursday. The message displayed when trying to log in to the service warned that they should log into their own accounts, if they were not owners of the account in question. However, it was possible to choose to verify the account “later”.

Verification is still in testing, and can be discarded

Netflix told CNBC that the feature found by some users is just a test, like other “hundreds” that the company performs every year, and said that while some of these tests result in functions actually implemented for everyone, others are just discarded. .

In a statement, the company said that “this test was designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so”.

With information: CNBC