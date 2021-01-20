Netflix will deploy its shuffle function later this year

Users of the video streaming platform will soon be able to let chance decide for them what content they will watch.

Since last summer, Netflix has started testing a “Shuffle” button to let chance choose a movie for you. If the idea may at first appear rather far-fetched, the platform seems satisfied with the results obtained during this first phase of testing.

This new feature would have been so successful that the platform plans to roll it out to all of its subscribers later this year.

The function will display a dedicated button directly on the home page to allow users to immediately start playing content by letting “chance” choose for them.

Those who usually spend their evening looking for a program without ever finding what they are looking for should finally be able to enjoy their cinema session at home: the films and series launched by means of random play are selected thanks to an algorithm. To ensure that the content chosen will please the user, this algorithm is based on the viewing history, the list of favorite programs, or even the series or film being played.

Tests of this shuffle function, which have only been carried out on certain Smart TVs, are still ongoing.

Source: TechCrunch