Netflix will start recording adaptation of Sandman in October

One of the next most anticipated comic book adaptations on Netflix is ​​that of Sandman, acclaimed hit series by Neil Gaiman. Over the past few months, the author himself gave more details on how he has been developing the text, however, the works were in “slow march” due to the stoppages caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). On Sunday (27), Gaiman posted an update on Twitter, saying the recordings will start in October.

In your publication, you can see the beginning of a list about filming in external locations. “The feeling is that it is starting to come true. We started recording in three weeks, according to the lockdown permission, ”said the actor. It is worth mentioning that several parts of the world are seeing a recurrence of COVID-19, so new delays are not ruled out if some of these places are more restricted during these works.

The plot must follow the initial arc of Sandman, in which Morpheus breaks free after several decades imprisoned by an organization of wizards. He needs to recover his artifacts and restore the domain of Dreaming. According to Gaiman, some aspects must be updated, especially in relation to the characters related to the group that keeps the Master of Dreams in custody.

It is worth mentioning that a “radio soap opera” in the form of a podcast is available on Amazon’s Audible service – and has been quite successful, with the participation of actors like James McAvoy. For now, there is no premiere date, but the expectation is that it will happen sometime in the second half of 2021.

Source: ScreenRant

