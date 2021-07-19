Neutron stars have “mountains” less than a millimeter high

Neutron stars are objects with a mass almost equivalent to that of the Sun contained in a sphere approximately 10 km in diameter. This makes its gravitational field a billion times larger than Earth’s, which ends up “squeezing” its matter towards the center of the object. Now a study has shown that its highest mountains can be only fractions of a millimeter high.

Yes, these elevations, however small, are called by researchers “mountains”, because neutron stars are almost perfect spheres. To measure the size of the mountains, a team led by Ph.D. student Fabian Gittins, from the University of Southampton, built in computer modeling some neutron stars with very realistic physical characteristics and subjected them to a series of mathematical equations.

This measure of fractions of a millimeter in height is a hundred times smaller than previous estimates, which suggested sizes on the order of a few centimeters. For Gittins’ team, the conditions adopted by those studies were not physically precise, so the measurements do not correspond to reality either. The tiny proportions of these mountains can represent a great challenge in detection by gravitational waves, according to the researcher.

Gravitational waves have held great promise for the future of astronomy, but current instruments can detect only the most cataclysmic events, such as the collision of a neutron star and a black hole. Neutron stars, being near-perfect spheres, generate very subtle ripples in spacetime when they rotate, undetectable to current experiments like LIGO and Virgo. It is hoped that future enhancements to these two detectors and the launch of the next instruments will be enough to find these hard-to-detect ripples.