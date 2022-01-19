New AMD processors affect Tesla cars in unusual ways; understand

Tesla cars equipped with AMD Ryzen processors have less autonomy than usual. According to the manufacturer, this phenomenon is caused because the components demand more energy from the vehicle and, consequently, affect the battery life.

It’s not surprising, but it’s something Tesla should be concerned about in the future. Electric cars use the battery not only to support the engines, but also for all the car’s devices, such as air conditioning, lights and entertainment system.

According to people at Teslascope, a buyer from Australia revealed that he was warned by the automaker that his Model 3 would come with 22km less range when compared to the version normally sold – that is, 3.5% less range. The old processor was the Intel Atom, usually used in automobiles.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

New Model 3 vehicles in Australia in addition to other regions are now delivering with the new MCU3 (Ryzen CPU) computer! Individuals with a pending delivery are now required to agree to a range decrease, due to increased power consumption. pic.twitter.com/lugJaHef0w — Teslascope (@teslascope) January 17, 2022

As for the Tesla Y, the processor change apparently did not affect the range, as the electric SUV is now equipped with 82 kWh cells.

Tesla has not officially expressed itself on the subject, but it should comment soon. It is worth remembering that Ryzen processors are responsible for giving Teslas the ability to run AAA games on their multimedia center, as well as helping with autonomous driving systems.

Model 3 autonomy with AMD Ryzen chips

Model 3 rear-wheel drive (no shifts)

18 inches: 510 km

19 inches: 491 km

Model 3 Long Range all-wheel drive

18 inches: from 637 km to 626 km

19 inches: from 614 km to 602 km

Model 3 Performance

20 inches: from 567 km to 547 km