New Android 11 promises to increase battery life in mobile

By kenyan

Even with all the new features released by Google for Android 11, the operating system still has some surprises for users. The website XDA Developers revealed that the company has started testing a feature that has the potential to decrease the consumption of the cell phone battery, increasing the autonomy of use.

The novelty, according to the Android source code, “freezes” the applications in the background on the device, suspending their execution without removing them from the device’s memory. The feature description explains the advantage offered:

Frozen applications will not use any CPU cycles, reducing power consumption for incorrectly behaving processes that may attempt to run while being cached.

Some users on the Reddit forum and a site editor XDA Developers reported that the option was activated by default on mobile phones with the new version of the system – in the cases mentioned, smartphones from the Pixel line.

The activation and deactivation of the feature, however, can be accessed only within the “Developer options”, hidden menu in the Android settings application on the mobile phone.

Reports from those who noticed the activation of the new memory management system point out that, despite the energy saving advantages, the feature can affect the use of the device in multitasking. Heavier applications that remained in the background required a reopening when the user switched between apps.

Without an official Google announcement, it is not possible to know whether activation is part of a test, or whether the feature will be integrated with current savings mode controls on mobile phones.

Source: XDA Developers, Google, Reddit

