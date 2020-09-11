Home Technology Tech news New Ben Affleck movie could be canceled because of COVID-19 insurance
TechnologyTech news

New Ben Affleck movie could be canceled because of COVID-19 insurance

By kenyan

Ben Affleck’s next film, Hypnotic, is threatened with cancellation. According to the producers’ allegations, on Wednesday (9) the film’s insurer was accused of refusing to extend its policy to compensate for the losses caused by the suspension of works caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Variety, this may be the first lawsuit involving the matter and may set precedents, as it will test whether film insurers will be forced to bear the consequences of the pandemic.

In case of Hypnotic, the policy is expected to expire on October 28, 2020, a date that relates to the original production schedule of the film, whose filming should have started in April. With the massive suspension of work in the film industry, most films were forced to stop work, which completely changed all date forecasts. As a result, insurance company Chubb refused to extend the expiration date to make up for the delay.

Robert Rodriguez on the set of Alita: Combat Angel (Image: Reproduction / 20th Century Fox)

The non-extension, however, has to do with the refusal of many insurers to cover incidents involving COVID-19. The policy of Hypnotic, made in October last year, provides for financial coverage in cases of Affleck or director Robert Rodriguez contracting the disease. By refusing to extend the previous contract, the insurer forces producers to sign a new contract that excludes any damage caused by the pandemic.

There is still no information that can lead us to predict the possible winners of this dispute, mainly because it is not cheap. The producers bought a $ 58 million insurance policy from Chubb National, which would be paid in the event Ben Affleck or Robert Rodriguez died or became ill and was unable to proceed with the project.

Robert Pattinson recently contracted the disease and caused a new stop in the filming of The Batman, demonstrating the importance that this type of contract can have for the productions in this moment of resumption.

Source: Variety

Related news

Tech news

As expected, Samsung should not announce cheaper Galaxy Z Fold Lite this year

kenyan -
Rumors about a more affordable and cheaper variant of the Galaxy Fold have been circulating for a few months now, pointing out that Samsung...
Read more
Tech news

Zoom provides two-step authentication for all users

kenyan -
Since Zoom had demonstrations of security breaches when sharing user data without authorization, the company responsible for the video call application has been making...
Read more
Tech news

Sales of 5G phones may reach 278 million in 2020, despite the pandemic

kenyan -
Consultancy Canalys revealed in a new report that the number of 5G smartphones sold this year is expected to reach 278 million, driven...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,765FansLike
3,521FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Selene Delgado Lopez: all about the “ghost profile” that has been...

Tech news kenyan -
From time to time, a new viral controversy appears on the web to take the sleep of Internet users. This time, however,...
Read more

Worst malware in August: Emotet remains on top and Qbot gains...

Tech news kenyan -
Each month, Check Point's team of security researchers release the Global Threat Index listing the most widespread and dangerous malware over the past...
Read more

Ransomware and phishing lead most popular scams in the second quarter...

Tech news kenyan -
The new coronavirus pandemic (SARS-CoV-2) changed everyone's life, including the hackers who, in the second quarter of 2020, brought COVID-19 to the center...
Read more

New Microsoft Defender gains feature that allows you to … Download...

Tech news kenyan -
Microsoft Defender, a native antivirus for the Windows operating system, has just gained new functionality that - ironically - can be used improperly...
Read more

NASA probe finds mysterious formations on Mars

Tech news kenyan -
In recent years, many discoveries have been made about Mars, but the Red Planet still holds several other mysteries for scientists to unravel....
Read more

Bring the crown! iPhone 11 was the best-selling cell phone...

Tech news kenyan -
The market analysis firm Omdia has just shared its report for the second quarter of 2020, where it showed which were the best-selling cell...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke