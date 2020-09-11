New Ben Affleck movie could be canceled because of COVID-19 insurance

Ben Affleck’s next film, Hypnotic, is threatened with cancellation. According to the producers’ allegations, on Wednesday (9) the film’s insurer was accused of refusing to extend its policy to compensate for the losses caused by the suspension of works caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Variety, this may be the first lawsuit involving the matter and may set precedents, as it will test whether film insurers will be forced to bear the consequences of the pandemic.

In case of Hypnotic, the policy is expected to expire on October 28, 2020, a date that relates to the original production schedule of the film, whose filming should have started in April. With the massive suspension of work in the film industry, most films were forced to stop work, which completely changed all date forecasts. As a result, insurance company Chubb refused to extend the expiration date to make up for the delay.

Robert Rodriguez on the set of Alita: Combat Angel (Image: Reproduction / 20th Century Fox)

The non-extension, however, has to do with the refusal of many insurers to cover incidents involving COVID-19. The policy of Hypnotic, made in October last year, provides for financial coverage in cases of Affleck or director Robert Rodriguez contracting the disease. By refusing to extend the previous contract, the insurer forces producers to sign a new contract that excludes any damage caused by the pandemic.

There is still no information that can lead us to predict the possible winners of this dispute, mainly because it is not cheap. The producers bought a $ 58 million insurance policy from Chubb National, which would be paid in the event Ben Affleck or Robert Rodriguez died or became ill and was unable to proceed with the project.

Robert Pattinson recently contracted the disease and caused a new stop in the filming of The Batman, demonstrating the importance that this type of contract can have for the productions in this moment of resumption.

Source: Variety