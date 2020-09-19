Home Technology Tech news New Chromecast has leaked images of dedicated control and supposed final look
New Chromecast has leaked images of dedicated control and supposed final look

By kenyan

New rumors and material about the next generation of Chromecast, which theoretically will be called simply Google Chromecast with Google TV, keep coming up. Known on the web by the code name “Sabrina”, the device has just had supposed official images leaked on the internet this Friday (18) – and, if the renderings are real, everything indicates that we will have an opponent equal to the Amazon Fire TV Stick and from Apple TV.

The new Chromecast itself will look similar to previous generations, being slightly more elongated, but with rounded edges and a flattened cable leading to the HDMI connection. The big news is due to the dedicated remote control that will be used to operate the product, since, according to rumors, it will serve as a set-top box equipped with Android TV (later renamed Google TV).

Image: Playback / WinFuture

The supposed final design displays ten buttons in total: two volume, one “home”, one “back”, one “mute”, three shortcuts (for Google Assistant, Netflix and YouTube) and two more side keys whose function is impossible to identify. It is also possible to conclude that the gadget would have a kind of mouse pad, possibly sensitive to touch. The images were leaked through the WinFuture website, but it is difficult to certify their veracity.

Image: Playback / WinFuture

The same vehicle also says that the gadget should have a four-core processor, 2 GB of RAM and an unspecified amount of internal storage to store applications. Remember that Google will hold a virtual event on September 30 to reveal the new Chromecast, a new smart speaker and new smartphones from the Pixel family.

Device, which will be equipped with the company’s operating system for televisions, will have a remote control with dedicated buttons to open YouTube and Netflix, as well as a shortcut to trigger Google Assistant commands

Source: BGR

