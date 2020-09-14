New Chromecast to feature Google TV and cost less

Everything indicates that we are getting closer and closer to seeing the new generation of the famous Chromecast – but the device will be very different from the one we are used to in previous editions. Forget guesses like “Chromecast 4” or “Chromecast Sabrina”: the gadget will simply be called “Google Chromecast with Google TV”, which, although a very long title to pronounce, makes sense from a strategic point of view.

As the name suggests, the model will not only mirror the contents of your Android device, but will also have a built-in operating system to act as a set-top box, equaling competitors such as the Xiaomi Mi Box and the Amazon Fire TV Stick. The new generation of Chromecast also represents the change from Android TV to Google TV nomenclature, something already suggested in previous rumors.

Now Target’s internal system dropped Sabrina’s the price to $ 49.99 and renamed it to “Google Chromecast with Google TV” (not Android TV), giving legs to May’s rumor from @ 9to5Google about the rebranding of Android TV back to Google TV (https://t.co/HV1rfeo4bK). – Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 12, 2020

The biggest news, however, is the price. According to information from a Twitter user, who already had early access to the system of some retail stores, the gadget had a price fixed at US $ 49.99 (that is, about R $ 263 in the current currency quote). This is cheaper than the $ 65 initially charged for the Chromecast Ultra, which shows Google’s aggressive strategy to dominate this market.

Also according to the user, the launch date of the model is scheduled for September 30, and, although some physical stores will sell the novelty, it will only be possible to find its three color options (Rock Candy, Summer Melon and Summer Blue) on online commerce.

Source: Tom’s Guide