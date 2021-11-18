New compound enables large-scale production of redox flow batteries

Researchers at the South China University of Technology have developed a new compound that allows for large-scale energy storage at a much lower cost. They created a redox flow battery that, in addition to being cheaper, manages to retain 99.98% of its charge each cycle.

This energy cell consists of two liquid electrolyte tanks with positive and negative poles, pumped along a membrane separator placed between the electrodes, facilitating the ionic exchanges necessary for the production of sustainable electricity.

“Next generation redox flow aqueous batteries can provide stable electrical production for the use of solar and wind energy, being recognized as a promising technology for large-scale storage, with low cost and flexible molecular control”, explains the professor of chemical engineering Zhenxing Liang, lead author of the study.

TIME

To develop a stable redox flow battery, the researchers focused on TEMPO, a chemical compound with easily reversible oxidation states and a high energy potential that can be used satisfactorily as a positive electrolyte.

As TEMPO cannot be applied directly to aqueous redox flow batteries due to its high hydrophobicity, scientists have added another compound known as viologen, an organic substance with highly reversible redox reactions and much greater solubility.

“Viologen is water soluble, which increases TEMPO’s ability to dissolve quickly. This compound also chemically strips electrons from their atomic partners, increasing their potential to change the oxidative state with better conductivity in aqueous solutions,” adds Liang.

energy retention

By modifying the TEMPO with the synthesized viologen, the researchers found that the battery used in the tests retained 99.98% of its energy capacity at each charge and discharge cycle, showing that the cell could keep almost all the energy stored even when it was not in active use.

With this approach, scientists were able to create a more efficient redox-flow aqueous battery, using a chemical element that is cheap and easily found in nature. This new molecular design concept provides an innovative strategy for the use of organic electroactive materials in economically viable energy cells.

“The wide application of clean electricity in the near future, be it solar or wind, urgently needs the development of electrochemical energy storage technologies. Redox flow batteries will be fundamental for the implementation of new, more sustainable and less polluting electrical systems”, concludes Professor Zhenxing Liang.