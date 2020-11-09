Home Technology Tech news New Nokia N95, never released, appears on video
TechnologyTech news

New Nokia N95, never released, appears on video

By kenyan

Video features prototype of new Nokia N95 with sliding screen and rear camera with support to keep you standing on tables

O Nokia N95 is one of the hottest cell phones of the 2000s, and it almost had a successor later. This is what a video from the YouTube channel shows MrMobile, presented by Michael Fisher, when revealing details of a non-functioning prototype of the phone developed by HMD Global on Friday (6).

The images give a brief presentation of the prototype of a new Nokia N95 with a sliding surface, as well as the phone launched with the Symbian operating system. Instead of the buttons of the cell phone of the 2000s, however, the user is faced with the dual front camera with flash and speakers when dragging the screen to the side.

The back has the “Android One” seal and a circular base to house the photographic set, consisting of three cameras and a flash. The highlight is a ring on the base, which, when pulled, becomes a support to keep the Nokia smartphone upright, horizontally, on surfaces such as tables, for example.

The other information, such as resources or possible technical file, were not revealed. Likewise, because it is a non-functional prototype of the smartphone, the video did not present the successor to the Nokia N95 in action. Nokia’s phone never made it to stores and is not expected to be launched by HMD Global in the future.

With information: Engadget and MrMobile (YouTube)

