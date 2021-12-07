New Notepad starts testing on Windows 11

This Tuesday (7), Microsoft began distributing the reworked version of Notepad to Windows 11 testers. One of the most traditional text editors in the world has a new look — still sober and as clean as before — finally embracing the visual features of the new operating system.

The application renewal was already planned, after all Notepad was unharmed after the migration from Win 10 to Win 11. I didn’t know how “new” the app would be in this Microsoft rework, but the company was not very bold and kept the essence of the program as a basic text editor, ready for activity at any time.

The new Notepad is contoured with rounded edges, Mica material and more spaced buttons for easy access via touchscreen. One of the most important differences is at the top, in the buttons that give access to formatting, storing and editing options. The bar will only consist of “File”, “Edit”, “View” and and a settings button (gear at the far right of the window).

Naturally, the menus have been redesigned in depth, and the more “archaic” parts have been replaced by simpler balloons, with great appeal for icons in place of function names — as happens in the context menu. Longtime users shouldn’t be slow to adapt to the new model, as Microsoft tried to modernize the app, but it still made it quite familiar.

Dark Mode in Notepad

One of the most important new features is the support for dark mode. Finally, Notepad adapts to the operating system standard, with color inversion even in the text box and font. The new palette should help anyone using the editor in dark environments.

defects still exist

“Productivity, performance and reliability are fundamental in Notepad”, points out Microsoft. The company has shown itself committed to building an application as good as the previous one, but already reports that there are problems with this experimental version. Among them are:

Problems switching keyboard language;

Inconsistencies with Japanese text input;

Unexpected behavior when selecting text with the mouse with the Shift key on.

Tool distribution happens gradually, as usual. If you are a Windows 11 tester subscribed to the Dev Channel, you should soon receive the update via Windows Update.