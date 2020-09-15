New Oppo Watch can adopt circular design with elegant 3D glass

Oppo has just obtained permission to use its design patent for an elegant smart watch with a circular design. The registration was requested in September 2019 by the company to the Chinese intellectual property agency, CNIPA, and could be the design of the new generation of Oppo Watch.

As you can see in the image below, the smartwatch displays on the right side a protruding circular button, which appears to be another button at the body level and also a microphone hole in the same region on the side.

In the same perspective we see the two cutouts to position the watch straps, which must be proprietary fit.

In the region of the screen it is possible to notice the elegant reflection caused by the curved glass on the sides, but we do not know the level of use that the screen will offer in relation to the front panel. In the rear, we see five points that should offer sensors and wireless charging.

There is still no release forecast for the new Oppo Watch, but it is expected that the device will be presented within the next few months as the brand’s new premium smart watch alternative.