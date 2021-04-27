New Ratchet & Clank gameplay trailer highlights the character Rivet; check out

Ratchet & Clank is one of the most beloved franchises of gamers and was one of the most celebrated ads when Sony introduced the PlayStation 5 exclusives last year. Since then, we have had no further details about the adventure, which promises to exploit the features of the new console, precisely because it was developed only for the Japanese giant’s product.

The video distributed by Insomniac Games shows the villain Nefarious opening a portal to another reality, where Clank is faced with a gray-skinned Lombax called Rivet. From there, we see more action with the gameplay that should involve an energy hook and portals to interchange different dimensions – something that had already been highlighted in the previous preview, as these changes in worlds without loading screens should fully explore the potential of the new memory. Custom console SSD. Check out:

Then Insomniac Games tweeted: “Now that you’re more familiar with Rivet, some of you are curious about her voice. We are pleased to announce that [Jennifer Hale] is giving voice to our mysterious Lombax in [Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart]! “.

Now that you’re more familiar with Rivet, some of you have been curious about her voice. We’re delighted to announce that @jhaletweets is voicing our mysterious new Lombax in # RatchetPS5! pic.twitter.com/AlQObbOlWI – Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) April 26, 2021

For those unfamiliar, Hale is a veteran of animation, and has starred in dozens of productions, including Star Wars, X-Men, Samurai Jack, Justice League, among others. In games, she became famous in the franchise Mass Effect.

Developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart only arrives on PlayStation 5 on June 11th.