New research may provide answers to understand which was the 1st animal in the world

Understanding the origin and evolution of the main characteristics of the animal kingdom involves the great complexity of the branches of the tree of life – above all to understand which was the species that inaugurated the entire segment that evolved from unicellularity to complex multicellularity. A new study published in the journal Nature indicates that, contrary to what has been thought up to now, sea sponges are not the sister species of all animals, but Comb Jelly.

The sea sponges, belonging to the phylum Porifera, animals with a simple body structure, were indicated as the most possible species to be the sister group of all other animal lineages – gradually increasing the complexity of the species. However, according to an analysis of the availability of genomic data, some studies indicate that it is the Jellies of Combs, from the phylum Ctenophora, responsible for inaugurating this branch – these beings have much more advanced characteristics, such as neurons and muscle cells for predation and even an intestine for digestion.

If this really happened, the Jellies coming first, means that a good part of their complex characteristics were lost to the phylum Porifera and only later they evolved into a complex structure again. “It may seem very unlikely that such complex characteristics can evolve twice, independently, but evolution does not always follow a simple path,” says geneticist Anthony Redmond of Trinity College Dublin in Ireland. As an example, he explains that birds and bats are distant relatives, but their wings were developed independently.

Some genetic models raised in recent years, when comparing the genes of these smaller groups, suggest that the Jellies contain a greater phylogenetic signal, that is, these animals emerged and evolved first. Nevertheless, when the same data is applied to models that do not divide the genes, they reveal an opposite timeline that places Sponges as pioneers in existence. Both approaches have limitations and, therefore, it is necessary to evaluate them in a combined way. With that, the researchers made a new analysis with an integrated model and found that they were right when they accused the Sponges as first appeared.

“Our approach bridges the gap between two discordant methodologies and provides strong evidence that Sponges, not Jellies, are our most distant animal relatives,” says Redmond. The discovery indicates that our last common animal ancestor was morphologically simple and suggests that evolution through the repetition and elimination of complex features such as the nervous system is less likely if the Jellies had first appeared.

The team responsible for the research argues that the models are poorly adjusted to the genetic data or are overly simplistic. In this way, evolutionary changes along the lines are going unnoticed. The observations are still very inconclusive, so more research and new models need to continue for a better understanding of this branch of the tree of life. “It seems that this will continue, with many research paths highlighted by this debate still to be explored”, adds the geneticist.

The article was published in its entirety in Nature Communications.