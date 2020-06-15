New rumors indicate that Huawei Mate 40 can be released with 108MP camera

Now the Chinese seems to be preparing for its newest flagship, the Kill 40, which has already had some of its specifications disclosed in leaks, being supposedly equipped Kirin 1000 processor, manufactured with the newest 5nm process from TSMC. New information indicates that the smartphone should bring a 108MP camera, in a move similar to that carried out by rivals such as Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi.

Also according to the site ITHome, New Year, the top-of-the-line sensor must be superior to others previously seen, accompanied by a set of 9P lenses. For comparison, the Mi Note 10 Pro, first equipped with the high resolution sensor, brings 8P lenses. Another highlight is the possible presence of RYYB color filter, commonly used by Huawei in its handsets.