New Shang-Chi trailer shows the legendary dragon Fin Fang Foom! watch

Marvel Studios will finally follow up Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in theaters with Black Widow, which arrives more than a year late in the exhibition halls at the beginning of next month. Then we will already have Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, which opens shortly thereafter, in September. The company had released a preview in April and this Thursday (24) released another trailer on ESPN’s NBA Countdown program.

This time the video shows more about Shang-Chi’s family history and the legacy of the Ten Rings. Just like in the comic book, the hero discovers that his father doesn’t exactly side with the good guys. We also see him fleeing to the West and, amazingly, the return of the Abominable, who has not shown up since The incredible Hulk, 2008. And more: there is the brief presence of the legendary dragon Fin Fang Foom!

The film is directed by Daniel Cretton, with Simu Liu playing Shang-Chi and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung playing the (real) Mandarin. Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the film had its date changed a few times in 2020 and has now moved from the 7th of May to the 3rd of September this year.