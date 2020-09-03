New Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 brings 5G support and targets the PC market

The manufacturer Qualcomm announced this Thursday (3), during a conference at IFA 2020, its new initiative for “PCs always connected”. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G promises autonomy for an entire day on notebooks and, as the name implies, offers a 5G modem for next generation connections to devices.

Qualcomm’s new platform is presented as a solution for notebooks and 2-in-1 devices that need connection anywhere, taking advantage of the device’s 4G or 5G modem. The timing of the announcement seems perfect for the current pandemic situation, with many companies encouraging their employees to work remotely.

Among the advantages of the processor are the low power consumption which, in addition to the promise of greater autonomy of use, allows the use in more compact and portable devices, dispensing fans and air vents for cooling.

Acer Spin 7 must be one of the first devices equipped with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 (image: Acer)

According to the manufacturer, devices equipped with the new processor should reach the market later this year. Acer announced an update to the Spin 7 family of 2-in-1 notebooks equipped with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, but did not provide an estimated price or release date for the model.

The original Snapdragon 8cx was announced in late 2018, along with the Snapdragon 855 chip, as an option for high-performance notebooks and tablets, but it wasn’t exactly a market success.

Despite the promise of performance equivalent to Intel’s intermediate CPUs, the chip was used almost exclusively in notebooks aimed at the corporate segment – where the cellular connection is an interesting feature – such as the Samsung Galaxy Book S and some models from Lenovo.

One of the obstacles to the popularization of the processor is the fact that its processing architecture, ARM, requires the use of emulation to run traditional Windows applications – developed for the x86 architecture -, compromising the performance and efficiency of the devices.

Despite efforts by Qualcomm and Microsoft to lessen the impact of application “translation” across architectures, some programs are not yet compatible with the ARM version of Windows, as is the case with 64-bit apps created for Intel and AMD processors on the system .

Discreet improvement

On paper, the specifications of the new Snapdragon 8cx are practically the same as the first generation, with eight Kryo 495 processing cores and 7 nm process manufacturing. Even the 5G modem is not new, as the feature was offered in notebooks with the first generation of the chip launched this year. Qualcomm did not list performance comparisons across generations, but the new chip includes support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, while the first generation lists only Wi-Fi 5 (11ac) and BT 5.0.

Like the original 8cx, the second generation includes a 4G modem and offers the option of using an external Snapdragon X55 modem, which includes support for 5G sub-6 Ghz and mmWave networks. The set promises speeds of up to 7 Gbps for download and 3 Gbps for upload, higher than most broadband connections available.

Source: Qualcomm