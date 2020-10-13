Home Technology Tech news New temporary Earth mini moon could be the rest of a rocket...
TechnologyTech news

New temporary Earth mini moon could be the rest of a rocket launched in 1966

By kenyan

In September, researchers identified 2020 SO, a mysterious object that is expected to become a mini moon on our planet next month. It is not yet known exactly what the object is about, but it is possible that, instead of a cosmic rock, the 2020 SO is what remains of an old rocket from a mission carried out on the Moon. So, after 54 years, it he would be returning home – but more observations are still needed to pinpoint him accurately.

Paul Chodas, from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), is excited about the visitor and speculates that the “asteroid” 2020 SO is actually the top stage of the Centaur rocket, which successfully launched the Lander Surveyor 2 to the Moon in 1966, before being discarded. There, one of the lander’s propellers had problems and the vehicle ended up hitting the Moon. Even so, the rocket passed through it and started to orbit the Sun like space junk, not being seen since.

Technicians working on the Atlas Centaur 7 rocket (Image: Convair / General Dynamics Astronautics Atlas Negative Collection / San Diego Air and Space Museum via AP)

Meanwhile, a telescope in Hawaii last month identified the mysterious object coming towards us, while conducting a search to identify possible dangerous rocks on our planet. Based on its brightness, the object appears to be 8 meters – a dimension that matches the size of the old Centaur, who was less than 10 meters. Chodas was intrigued by the object’s orbit, which is almost circular and closely resembles that of Earth, which is unusual for an asteroid. “Track number one,” he said. In addition, the object is on the same plane as the Earth, something curious if we consider that asteroids tend to pass us at different angles. Finally, it is approaching 2,400 km / h, a speed considered low near asteroid patterns.

Thus, as it approaches the Earth, astronomers should be able to better define its orbit and determine the effects of the sun’s radiation and temperature on the object. If it really is what remains of the old Centaur – that is, an empty and light can – it will have a different movement from the heavy space rocks less susceptible to external forces. This is how astronomers differentiate asteroids from space debris, since both look like simple dots moving across the sky.

Cautious, Chodas adds that he may be wrong, but he also points out that this is the first time that all these clues can be related to a known launch. “New data would be useful to make sure,” he said. “Asteroid hunters around the world will continue to observe this object to collect this data, and I’m looking forward to seeing how it develops!”

In its turns through the Sun, the object passed us in 1984 and 2002, but it was too dark to be observed. Now, OS 2020 is expected to spend four months circling the Earth when it is captured in October, before proceeding towards the Sun.

Source: Phys.org

Related news

Tech news

Apple lana series iPhone 12 with 5G and design inspired by the iPad Pro

kenyan -
Apple has just made its new iPhone 12 series official, bringing more than the usual three models launched in recent years - this time...
Read more
Tech news

Marvel’s Avenger director says new content will bring players back

kenyan -
Marvel's Avengers had a troubled development cycle. It was presented in the face of criticism about the format of the game and...
Read more
Tech news

Huawei Mate 40 chip could be Android’s best in 2020, says test

kenyan -
Despite all efforts by the U.S. to undermine the development of Kirin chips, Huawei looks like it will bid farewell to its premium...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

iPhone 12: release date could be announced in a few hours,...

Tech news kenyan -
Apple must announce the official date for the launch of iPhone 12 and its variants within a few hours, is what the newest rumor...
Read more

COVID-19 | Novavax vaccine will be tested on 10,000 people...

Tech news kenyan -
In the race for an effective and safe vaccine against the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), there are already 11 immunizers in the last and...
Read more

With smaller notch, iPhone 12 mini can replace Face ID with...

Tech news kenyan -
With the announcement event of the new iPhone models taking place in just six days, more suspicions continue to arise regarding the smartphones that...
Read more

12 little-known Twitter functions you need to know

Tech news kenyan -
It is not new that Twitter is one of the main existing social networks. The microblog is an excellent source of information and...
Read more

Xiaomi prepares stylus similar to Samsung’s S Pen, says rumor

Tech news kenyan -
Xiaomi should launch a pen Stylus for your smartphones soon, similar to the S Pen of the recently launched Galaxy Note 20 and...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke