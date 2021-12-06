New trailer for Peacemaker introduces new villains and dramatic tone from the series

HBO Max has released a new trailer for peacemaker which gives a greater sense of what the plot of the series derived from The Suicide Squad starring actor John Cena. Apparently, the villain Peacemaker must follow a path of redemption while he will have to face a new category of enemies, the mysterious Butterflies.

It’s not clear exactly what they are, but you can see them leaping to superhuman heights, which could indicate some sort of experiment or something. The only explanation given in the trailer is that they are considered a serious threat to national security and that, therefore, the participation of the Peacekeeper becomes a necessity.

But what really stands out in the unreleased video is the emphasis given to the more dramatic side of the script. Although director James Gunn’s typical comedy is present, the trailer’s focus is on the contentious relationship between the protagonist and his father, who is responsible for making the character this out-of-control freak we saw in The Suicide Squad.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Thus, the plot of the series must alternate between the Peacemaker trying to reconnect with this father figure and get some kind of approval while his teammates try to show how this kind of bond is toxic to the character. And everything indicates that we should have some kind of growth throughout the episodes, as the trailer itself shows the protagonist being unable to kill women and children in defense of peace — contrary to what he had said in the film.

This whole duality must be the great driving force of the series, which still brings the hero Vigilante to work alongside the character of John Cena.

peacemaker arrives on HBO Max on January 13th.