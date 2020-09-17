Home Technology Tech news New trailer for Resident Evil Village reveals more details about the plot
New trailer for Resident Evil Village reveals more details about the plot

By kenyan

Sony announced several titles for the new PlayStation 5 during the PlayStation Showcase event on Wednesday (16); and while we’re not talking about an ad, the new trailer for Resident Evil Village caused an uproar among fans of the survival horror franchise. The game will be released in 2021 for the new console and will be a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, launched in 2017 for multiple platforms.

The plot takes place a few years after the aforementioned work, with protagonist Ethan Winters finding a safe haven to live with his wife Mia after all the traumatic events experienced at the Baker mansion. The problems start when the civilian receives an unexpected visit from a familiar face: Agent Chris Redfield, who disagrees and orders the soldiers to “take him away”.

Ethan now finds himself in a village full of mysteries, disturbing legends and frightening characters. He needs to fight for his survival and to find answers – or to unlock even more sensitive secrets.

“Although the village itself may seem untouched by all the fresh snow, disturbing events are taking place out of sight. Oscillating movements are captured by the corners of Ethan’s eyes, while strange shapes appear on the horizon. It is between sheds and ruined houses that he can find his answers … Or he can find something much more sinister ”, states the title ad.

Although almost nothing has been revealed about the gameplay, we can imagine that it will follow the same basis as RE 7, with a first person view and more focus on suspense than on action.

Source: Sony

