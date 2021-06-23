New Transformers live-action reveals title and release date in theaters

Franchise established in the cinema for the films of Michael Bay, Transformers will return to the big screens in a new production. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Transformers: The Rise of Beasts, in a free translation) will act as a transitional chapter between two previous film productions.

According to information released so far, the title will take place in 1994 in New York City. The plot, the details of which have yet to be revealed, should take place after what was shown in bumblebee, but before the Transformers 2007 directed by Bay and starring Megan Fox and Shia Labeouf.

The battle on Earth is no longer just between Autobots and Decepticons… Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons join Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theaters June 24, 2022. pic.twitter.com/VtS4CjSxLy — Transformers (@transformers) June 22, 2021

Collider claims the feature film will star Anthony Ramos (who gained fame with the musical Hamilton) and Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah). This is not the only adaptation planned for the future of the series, which is also expected to win a film with a script by James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery) and an animated series directed by Josh Cooley, who also directed Toy Story 4. Check out the official synopsis:

Returning to the action and spectacle that captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on an adventure on a journey across the 1990s globe and introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the battle on Earth between the Autobots and the Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film hits theaters on June 24, 2022.

The hero played by Ramos will be flawed and vulnerable and will have made several mistakes in life, which he tries to correct by helping Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots. Created in 1984 by Hasbro, the franchise Transformers has four main films directed by Michael Bay and the spinoff bumblebee directed by Travis Knight, and, since 2018, has not received a theater adaptation due to the low box office of the two most recent productions.