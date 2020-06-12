Next generation: TCL patent reveals hidden camera phone design on screen

The patent was registered by Huizhou TCL Mobile Communications with china’s National Intellectual Property Office. It shows a device with curved corners and a screen with thin edges. The description says that it has no hole or notches on the screen because the camera is hidden under the screen, but it does not specify exactly how this would be possible and what technology would be employed.

Returning to talk about the cell phone shown in the patent, in the rear we have 6 holes, 4 of them representing camera sensors and 2 of them are led flashes. The sides of the phone have no buttons, in the lower area we have the USB-C connection next to the chip drawer.

It is interesting to note that TCL always targets launches with lower prices in all its areas, from TVs to mobile phones, so if it can improve and make this technology be satisfactory, it may be that it launches the first phone with camera under the screen with a more affordable price, it remains to wait to know.