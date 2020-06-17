Next iMac may be first in line with feature present on iPhone 11

Recent news has shown that the next iMac may look more like the iPad Pro, and now something very interesting has emerged showing that it may look more like the Apple tablet. All indications are that the manufacturer’s desktop-style computer can incorporate Face ID to make life easier for users with facial unlocking and should be released with the new ARM Macbooks at WWDC.

The arrival of the function that was presented on the iPhone X in 2017 and has since been replacing Touch ID, except for the iPhone SE 2020, was flagged by a Twitter leaker that showed a file found on Mac OS indicating that the function can reach the system for computers and tvOS.

The file called FaceID.plist is shown with some details in the Tweet below:

The feature is similar to Windows Hello, which has been present for a few years on microsoft’s system and allows facial identification as well as the view on iPhones. In addition to the image above, it was also shown what the new iMac should look like, see:

As you can see, the screen will have smaller edges, especially in the lower area. The camera for Face ID is located in the top center, on a thin border. Speaking of which, the finish of the new computer also promises to be more refined, with rounded corners on the screen, this was also indicated by an image found in iOS 14 by twitter user iFinder:

В коде IOS 14 было найдено схематичное изображение нового поколения iMac. И как по мне ưто выглядит фантастично)) (Рендер iMac мой) pic.twitter.com/wGfB273GMe — iFinder ( @iFinder_rus) June 14, 2020

The feature seems very interesting, because it does not require the use of passwords on the computer, which is very interesting because it increases productivity, which is one of the great reasons for creators to purchase an iMac. For now there are no mentions of Face ID on macbook, but it would be interesting to see the feature present in Apple notebooks, since it is much more intuitive to open the computer and unlock it directly is something much more intuitive.

What do you think of the idea of using Face ID on iMac? Count in the comments!