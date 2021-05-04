NGO accuses Facebook of allowing ads for drugs and alcohol for minors

A study by the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), an NGO focused on internet studies, found it possible to create Facebook advertising targeted at minors with issues related to alcohol, relationships, weight loss, cigarettes and other topics harmful to younger people. In theory, this should be banned by the social network itself.

The group created a series of six different paid campaigns on the platform, each with half a dozen different themes. In common, all of them are, in theory, prohibited from being served to minors. The topics were: alcohol, weight loss, pills, gambling, dating site and smoking. TTP then restricted the campaign’s age range to between 13 and 17 years in the United States.

“One of the most disturbing approved campaigns featured an image of colored pills with a text ‘give a skittles party [um tipo de doce comum nos EUA] like no other ‘. ‘Skittles’ parties ‘(also called’ pharmacy parties ‘) are pill parties where teenagers are encouraged to take medicine from their parents’ cupboards, mix it up in a bowl and take everything to get high. The pills usually have pain killers with opioids. This trend is dangerous, but it is not new ”, points out the work.

In the campaign, it was also possible to restrict interests according to data collected by Facebook. For example, in advertising aimed at weight loss, it was possible to restrict the display to people interested in “dieting diets” and “extreme weight loss”. In the ad, there was still a direct reference to “ana’s tips” (ana is the social media term for anorexia).

According to the study’s data, most campaigns were approved by Facebook in about two hours. Only advertising about “smoking” that took longer, still being approved by the social network. In most of the advertisements, it was possible to reach over a hundred thousand children under the age of 17.

To Wired, Facebook said it would not comment on the case until it had access to the full report. The document is open on the TTP website.