Ninja Turtles Receive Aid From Dark Allies From The Past In New HQ

Who watched the late 1980s cartoon of the Ninja Turtles maybe you remember the Punk Frogs, allies that appeared in some episodes to help the heroes. And now, after nearly 30 years gone from the franchise, the mutant amphibians return in a new turtle comic named after legendary painters.

Warning: spoilers to follow

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124, Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello, and Michelangelo are looking for missing residents of Mutant Town — a quest that leaves the story heavy and serious, contemplating the loss and death of loved ones. However, at the end of the edition, the tone of the story changes, on a page that shows a preview of what will happen in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #125, with the arrival of the Punks Toads in Mutant Town.

The Punk Frogs were originally introduced in an episode of the cartoon Ninja Turtles, from 1988. The team, originally made up of five members, was manipulated by the Destroyer to fight the heroes. However, with the help of Master Splinter, they realized what was happening and became companions of Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello and Michelangelo, appearing sporadically at other moments in the animated series.

Now, more than 30 years later, they reappear in some product of the Turtles franchise, but it is important to note that the Ninja Turtles comics published by IDW publisher take place in a different universe than the classic cartoon. So it’s possible that the Punk Frogs appear as enemies of the four mutant teenagers – and that they can also be more violent, especially considering the change in their look, which is now much closer to real-life punk than simple surfers like in the 1980s.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #125, the edition with the return of Sapos Punk, will arrive at comic shops of the USA in mid-January.