No breaks! Megapix promotes Twilight marathon with all the saga films

In addition to this week’s news, the Megapix channel announced an initiative to fans of the Twilight saga. Programmer Globosat’s broadcaster will run a marathon with all the franchise titles on Saturday, June 13.

The initiative will start at 2:05 pm on the date and will have no commercial breaks. That is, viewers will be able to enjoy the features without interruption. They are: “Twilight”, “New Moon”, “Eclipse” and “Amanhecer – Part 1” and “Amanhecer – Part 2”.

The five consist of film adaptations of the literary saga by writer Stephanie Meyer. The measure comes after the confirmation that “O Sol da Meia Noite” – new book of the sequence – is on its way.

Check the titles of the franchise that will be displayed, accompanied by their respective schedules, trailers and synopses. Also take the opportunity to say, in the comments below the text, what you thought of the Megapix initiative.

Twilight (at 2:05 pm)

“With her mother’s remarriage, Bella starts her life over with her father in another city. At the new school, she is impressed by the charming and mysterious Edward Cullen. The two get involved intensely and, even after discovering that the boy is a vampire, Bella decides to fight for the two to continue together. ”

New Moon (at 4:10 pm)

“After an incident during Bella’s birthday party at the Cullens’ house, Edward decides to leave Forks. Initially inconsolable, Bella soon finds comfort in her friend Jacob Black. The girl just doesn’t imagine the danger that is to come. ”

Eclipse (at 6:10 pm)

“Edward and Bella’s relationship remains threatened. In addition to discussions about Bella’s transformation into a vampire, Charlie’s opposition and clashes with Jacob and other werewolves, the couple has to resist the vampire chase of Riley and his group. ”

Dawn – Part 1 (at 8:10 pm)

“In the fourth film in the Twilight saga, Bella and Edward finally get married. Their happiness seems to have no limits. Bella discovers she is pregnant, but the child they expect generates great fears and puts them in a deadly dispute, involving the different clans of vampires and werewolves. ”

Dawn – Part 2 (at 10 pm)